Son, mom and company booked on murder, accessory and misprision rap Loop Jamaica

Three St Catherine residents were charged following the chopping death of 50-year-old Bryan Blackwood, otherwise called ‘Bigga’, a sales representative of Mount Concord in Glengoffe, St Catherine on Sunday, March 12.

Twenty-four-year-old Aundre Bryan and 20-year-old Ronaldo Marriott, labourers of Mount Concord, have been charged with murder, while Marriot’s mother, 37-year-old Asharie Grant, a shop owner of the same address, has been charged with accessory after the fact and misprison of a felony.

Reports from the police are that about 6pm on March 12, a dispute developed among the three men, during which Bryan used a piece of board to hit Blackwood to the ground.

Bryan and Mariott then reportedly used machetes to inflict chop wounds to Blackwood’s face and neck, then escaped from the area.

Residents later stumbled upon the Blackwood’s body and summoned the police. On their arrival, the police transported the wounded man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and it was borne out that Marriott had informed Grant of the incident, but she made no report to the police, and instead, all three now accused persons fled the parish.

They were apprehended by the police in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday, May 9, and were charged on Tuesday, May 16.

They are slated to answer to the charges against them in court on Wednesday, May 24.