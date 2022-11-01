Son taken into custody after mother’s headless body discovered Loop Jamaica

The St James police have taken a man into custody for questioning in connection with the killing of his mother whose headless body was discovered in the house they both occupied in the parish on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Michelle Gayle Brown, who was of a Retirement, St James address.

Reports found Brown’s decapitated body was discovered inside her house on Monday afternoon. This is after residents went in search of the woman after they did not see her throughout the day.

The head was later found under a bed.

The son, who is reported to be of unsound mind, was later taken into custody.