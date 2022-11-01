Son taken into custody after mother’s headless body discovered Loop Jamaica

6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
The St James police have taken a man into custody for questioning in connection with the killing of his mother whose headless body was discovered in the house they both occupied in the parish on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Michelle Gayle Brown, who was of a Retirement, St James address.

Reports found Brown’s decapitated body was discovered inside her house on Monday afternoon. This is after residents went in search of the woman after they did not see her throughout the day.

The head was later found under a bed.

The son, who is reported to be of unsound mind, was later taken into custody.

Twenty-four-year-old pig farmer Giovanni Morris dreams of establishing his own state-of-the-art facility, which will integrate technology into the animal-rearing process.
An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 16-year-old Lishawn Dixon, a student of Corn Piece, Clarks Town in Trelawny, who has been missing since Friday, October 28.
Reggae singer Sevana will have to wait until November 17 to find out her fate after she pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving when the matter was called up in the Westmoreland court.

A British national has been charged with rape after he allegedly made his way into a woman's hotel room in Hanover and had sexual intercourse with her against her will on Tuesday, October 25.
