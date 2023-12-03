SOS for SOE! Westmoreland chamber, MP call for emergency measures Loop Jamaica

The recent spike in murders and robberies rocking the parish of Westmoreland has prompted a call from the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce for the declaration of a state of emergency (SOE) in the parish.

“In light of these alarming developments, the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce urgently calls upon the prime minister to consider the immediate establishment of a state of emergency (in the parish). It is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to curtail the current wave of criminal activities, safeguard our communities, and restore law and order,” stated a section of a release from President of Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Moses Chybar.

“We believe that the implementation of a SOE is a necessary step to address the gravity of the situation and protect the well-being of our businesses and residents. Your prompt attention to this matter is crucial, and we remain hopeful for a decisive response to ensure the safety and stability of our community,” added the release.

According to Chybar, “the surge of criminal activities is having a negative effect on residents, including members of the business community.”

Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, recently made a similar call.

The chamber of commerce bemoaned that the “recent surge in robberies and the unsettling resurgence in (the) murder rate” are negatively impacting both residents and business interests.

“The escalating security challenges are adversely impacting both the business community and residents alike. Already, there is a noticeable trend of businesses closing their doors prematurely, which is particularly disconcerting as we approach the crucial holiday season when businesses traditionally anticipate increased sales,” the chamber president said.