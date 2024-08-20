SOS inks distribution partnership with Pilot Pen

Further expanding its market reach and deepening its international partnerships, Stationery and Office Supplies Ltd. (SOS) has signed an agreement with world-renowned pen brand Pilot to distribute its stationery products locally. Pilot is one of the largest pen manufacturers in the world, with a wide range of writing instruments and products sold in over 100 countries.

SOS Chairman and Sales and Marketing Director, Stephen Todd, detailed that the terms of the agreement will see SOS receiving discounted distributor pricing and a marketing budget to help promote Pilot’s products to customers.

“As a stationery and office supplies company, this partnership with Pilot aligns with our goals. We were able to make the connection because Pilot needed a representative in Jamaica to help build its brand and gain market share, and SOS is seen as a company with a great track record of distributing quality products efficiently,” he said.

The first shipment of Pilot products to SOS under the agreement was made in April 2024, with additional shipments set to arrive in August and October 2024.

“We see where this partnership will help us add to our line of products and increase the volume sold into our market. People in Jamaica respect Pilot as a reliable brand, so we’re very interested to see how this partnership grows,” Todd said.

Pilot was the first to introduce a retractable, refillable gel ink pen, the Pilot G2, and has continued to innovate with products like the FriXion line, which features erasable ink. The Pilot G2 gel pen is one of the best-selling pens in America, known for its smooth writing and long-lasting ink.