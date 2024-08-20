SOS inks distribution partnership with Pilot Pen

·8 min read
Home
Local News
SOS inks distribution partnership with Pilot Pen
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

JLo files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marraige

Parents urged to safeguard children against ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease

8 people now charged after 50-y-o man is attacked and killed at home

Khadija Shaw named PFA Women’s Player of the Year

Popcaan first dancehall artiste to sell out Crystal Palace

JACRA distributes 160 bags of fertiliser to St Andrew farmers

Haitian ex-President Martelly hit with US sanctions

Taxi driver and passenger held after illegal gun found in vehicle

SOS inks distribution partnership with Pilot Pen

Coco Gauff will be on boxes of Wheaties a year after her US Open title

Tuesday Aug 20

25°C
Business
Loop News

10 hrs ago

SOS Chairman and Sales and Marketing Director, Stephen Todd, detailed that the terms of the agreement will see SOS receiving discounted distributor pricing and a marketing budget to help promote Pilot’s products to customers.

Further expanding its market reach and deepening its international partnerships, Stationery and Office Supplies Ltd. (SOS) has signed an agreement with world-renowned pen brand Pilot to distribute its stationery products locally. Pilot is one of the largest pen manufacturers in the world, with a wide range of writing instruments and products sold in over 100 countries.

SOS Chairman and Sales and Marketing Director, Stephen Todd, detailed that the terms of the agreement will see SOS receiving discounted distributor pricing and a marketing budget to help promote Pilot’s products to customers.

“As a stationery and office supplies company, this partnership with Pilot aligns with our goals. We were able to make the connection because Pilot needed a representative in Jamaica to help build its brand and gain market share, and SOS is seen as a company with a great track record of distributing quality products efficiently,” he said.

The first shipment of Pilot products to SOS under the agreement was made in April 2024, with additional shipments set to arrive in August and October 2024.

“We see where this partnership will help us add to our line of products and increase the volume sold into our market. People in Jamaica respect Pilot as a reliable brand, so we’re very interested to see how this partnership grows,” Todd said.

Pilot was the first to introduce a retractable, refillable gel ink pen, the Pilot G2, and has continued to innovate with products like the FriXion line, which features erasable ink. The Pilot G2 gel pen is one of the best-selling pens in America, known for its smooth writing and long-lasting ink.

Related Articles

Business

November 10, 2023 02:53 PM

Business

September 23, 2022 02:05 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

JLo files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marraige

Jamaica News

Parents urged to safeguard children against ‘Foot and Mouth’ disease

Jamaica News

8 people now charged after 50-y-o man is attacked and killed at home

More From

Lifestyle

New moon, blue moon on the horizon, what does it mean?

Tonight, the night sky offers a rare and enchanting spectacle — a Blue Full Moon.
This celestial event, steeped in both science and mysticism, is more than just a beautiful sight; it’s a moment tha

See also

Jamaica News

Jamaica jolted by early morning earthquake

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies is reporting that a light earthquake was felt in Jamaica at 3:20am, on Tuesday, August 20.
The epicentre of the earthquake according to the

Jamaica News

How Come? JPS seeks to explain shocking spike in ‘light’ bills

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has sought to explain the basis for significantly increased electricity bills for its customers in the latest billing cycle.
This followed wide-scale clamouring

World News

Biden gets ovation, endorses Harris with enthusiasm

President Joe Biden delivered his valedictory address to the Democratic National Convention on Monday night, saying, “I gave my best to you” and basking in a long ovation that reflected the energy rel

Jamaica News

State-of-the-art health centre opens in Buff Bay

Over 25,000 residents of Portland are to benefit from the recently opened state-of-the-art Buff Bay District Health Centre, which was built for $300 million by the National Health Fund (NHF).
The f

Jamaica News

72-y-o among 5 men booked re US$75-m coke bust in upper St Andrew

A 72-year-old man is among five persons now charged in relation to the US$75 million cocaine bust, the country’s largest ever cocaine seizure, in Havendale, St Andrew two weeks ago.
Details of the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols