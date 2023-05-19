SOS Limited to construct 7,000 sq ft warehouse for expanded operations Loop Jamaica

Stationery and Office Supplies (SOS) Limited plans to construct a 7,000 sq ft warehouse at its Beechwood Avenue property in Kingston.

The warehouse will provide storage space for 200 inventory pallets, a new holding area for clients, and additional space for the SEEK factory. The development agreement was signed in the first quarter of this year.

Furthermore, SOS has experienced growing business relations in the Caribbean, largely due to its partnership with The Office Authority based in Trinidad. In the current quarter, The Office Authority purchased two containers of products, and distribution is set to begin in two other islands during the second quarter.

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, SOS achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenues of $519 million, as stated in its unaudited financial statements. This represents a 22 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022, which was a year of exceptional performance for the company.

Allan McDaniel, the Managing Director of SOS, expressed confidence in surpassing expectations for 2023 and beyond.

He acknowledged the record-breaking 54 per cent revenue increase in 2022 compared to 2021 and emphasised the strategic planning and dedicated team that have contributed to an impressive start in 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, SOS experienced significant growth in revenue and profits, attributed to a strong product portfolio and a talented workforce. March recorded the highest monthly revenues to date at $207 million, along with a pre-tax profit of $47.2 million.

Overall, revenues for the quarter reached $519 million, compared to $427 million in the same period the previous year, while pre-tax profit rose to $108 million from $104 million.

SOS attributes this success to previous initiatives that laid a solid foundation for the quarter.

Key factors driving revenue growth include the SEEK brand, which achieved a 60 per cent increase in revenue, the EVOLVE furniture line with a 30 per cent revenue increase, and document destruction services contributing to a 48 per cent revenue increase.

Sales at the Montego Bay branch increased by 50 per cent from $44 million to $66 million compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, revenues from the sale of Sentry Safes saw a 51 per cent increase, indicating growing demand for home and office fireproof safes.