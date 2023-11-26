SOS! Local sugar, salt, fat consumption level very concerning – Tufton Loop Jamaica

The number of Jamaicans who are abandoning healthy food choices and instead increasing their consumption of ultra-processed foods is concerning, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has said.

Such shifts towards a culture centred around processed foods and fast food, especially for young children, are contributing to an onset of lifestyle diseases and premature mortality in Jamaica, the minister further indicated.

“Salts, sugars, fats are the typical menu on our diets, and the consequences of that are likely to follow almost as if (its) natural progression,” declared Tufton as he addressed a public health lecture event at the University of Technology (UTech) on Thursday.

Tufton said the high consumption of ultra-processed foods negatively affect persons’ blood sugar, weight, cholesterol levels and cardiovascular functions over time.

In addition, such meals can cause depression, acne and headaches, among other health-related ailments.

“In Jamaica today, the data is clear; 75 (to) almost 80 per cent of us are dying from lifestyle-related diseases, and indeed, our mortality rate is now tapering off and heading into a decline,” Tufton stated.

He said the statistics are pointing to more persons either getting ill or dying below the age of 75 years.

Dr Christopher Tufton (file photo)

He said his team at the Health and Wellness Ministry did a summary based on the global school health survey and the Jamaica health and lifestyle survey.

One of the findings showed that 16 per cent of children in the 13-to-17-year age group have low fruit and vegetable intake.

Additionally, children are consuming more foods that are rich in sodium, and there is a noticeable uptick in their consumption of fast foods, resulting in high calorie intakes.

“There is one (fast food restaurant) on every street in the Corporate Area, and it’s slowly taking over rural Jamaica,” Tufton suggested, adding that “22 per cent of 13-to-17-year-olds have three fast food meals daily.”

Meanwhile, the minister expressed hope that the ministry’s public education regarding the risks of consuming such unhealthy food items can provide policy responses that better guide citizens.

“I am advocating for a recognition of this, and I am provoking a thought process that hopefully leads to sufficient study and examination for a response,” said Tufton.