SOS’ pre-tax profits up 83%, nets $23 million from property sale | Loop Jamaica

Stationery Office and Supplies (SOS) recorded its highest-ever sales earned in a single month last March.

It registered 173 million in sales, beating a record it set in February, a 25 per cent increase.

SOS achieved the milestone in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which saw the company experience growth in all its business lines.

For the quarter ended March 21, 2022, revenue totalled $427.6 million, representing a growth of 36 per cent compared to that of the first quarter of 2021. Gross profit saw a slight decrease of five per cent.

“This record-breaking performance surpassed our expectations. Additionally, the overall increased profitability stemmed from SOS’ strategic pre-planning and foresight to have the requisite inventory to supply the market in order to mitigate any interruptions due to irregular global shipping schedules,” commented Allan McDaniel, Managing Director at SOS.

SOS also recorded an increase in pre-tax profits from $57.5 million to $104.9 million, representing an overall increase of 83 per cent.

The pre-tax figure of $104.9 million also includes the $23 million profit earned from the sale of the Collins Green Avenue property.

The stationery and office equipment supplier will utilise proceeds of the sale for future expansion projects.

Allan McDaniel, Managing Director at Stationery and Office Supplies

The general economic recovery of the business sector has been very positive, with the economy set to rebound as new entities emerge and existing ones return to full operating capacity, SOS said.

SOS saw a revenue increase in almost every category during the March quarter.

SEEK, the notebook brand saw an increase from $10.3 million to 18.5 million; chair sales rose by 35 per cent and document destruction services by 60 per cent. Its IMAGE & TORCH furniture lines increased by 50 per cent.

Higher profitability levels led to an increase the earnings per share at the end of the first quarter of 2022 to $.42, an increase of $.20 compared to the end of the first quarter of 2021.