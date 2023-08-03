SOS registers declines after stock split Loop Jamaica

Stationery and Office Supplies (SOS) led heavy declines on Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) following its stock split.

The stock dipped 23 per cent which equated to among its worst days ever since listing, with 1.3 million units trading hands.

SOS closed at $2.26. The stock went as high as $2.99 on July 30 before falling to present levels. It is still far higher than the effective $1.71 that it started the year at after factoring in the split.

Also on Thursday, Transjamaican Highway preference shares lost 21 per cent to $1.48, Sygnus Credit lost 16 per cent to US$0.09 and Pulse Investments lost 15 per cent to $2.06.

On the advancing side, Margaritaville Turks rose 23 per cent to US$0.11, ISP Finance gained 22 per cent to $24.97, and Paramount Trading gained 17 per cent to $1.90.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,140.83 points (0.62 per cent) to close at 340,544.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 134,923,437 valued at $260,870,710.42.

The JSE Main Index declined by 2,534.77 points (0.77 per cent) to close at 326,525.24 points and the volume traded amounted to 124,688,141 valued at $235,501,470.19.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 24.51 points (0.63 per cent) to close at 3,919.03 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,235,296 valued at $25,369,240.23.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 4,924.76 points (1.35 per cent) to close at 361,073.80 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,588,125 valued at $67,715,806.75.

The JSE Select Index declined by 42.67 points (0.52 per cent) to close at 8,158.35 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,151,811 valued at $27,598,331.45.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 5.28 points (2.09 per cent) to close at 248.01 points and the volume traded amounted to 243,793 valued at $38,581.27.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 109 stocks of which 44 advanced, 56 declined and 9 traded firm.