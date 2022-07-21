SOS stock pushes towards an all-time high on Wednesday | Loop Jamaica

Stationery and Office Supplies led gains during Wednesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock gained 24 per cent to close at $18.01. It pushed the stock towards all-time highs.

Also on the day, Victoria Mutual Investments gained 12 per cent to 13 per cent to $5.94.

The day’s top declining stocks were PBS preference shares down 25 per cent to $80.04 and Margaritaville Turks down 23 per cent to US$0.10.

Meanwhile, Dolla Financial was the volume leader at 4.0 million units, followed by Wigton Windfarm with 3.7 million units, and JFP Limited with 1.38 million units.

The JSE Index advanced by 34.28 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 380,670.30 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,990,603 valued at $59,730,166.91.

The Junior Market Index closed at 4,294.39 and the volume traded amounted to 10,525,616 valued at $40,636,798.91.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 30.44 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 394,547.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,516,219 valued at $100,366,965.82.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 100.26 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 435,389.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,987,427 valued at $59,249,198.29.

The JSE Select Index advanced by 5.30 points (0.05 per cent) to close at 9,911.66 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,562,598 valued at $45,542,632.42.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.99 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 211.23 points and the volume traded amounted to 102,227 valued at $5,436.62.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 108 stocks of which 44 advanced, 49 declined and 15 traded firm.