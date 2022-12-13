Sotheby’s International Realty opens in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Luxury real estate brand, Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty, has opened an office in the resort town of Montego Bay.

This is the firm’s second location after entering the Jamaican real-estate market in October 2021.

Speaking at the opening, CEO of Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty, Julian Dixon, emphasised that the company was now the leading luxury brokerage realty and that the market still possessed several possibilities for the brand that has already made inroads.

“On October 8, 2021, we opened the doors to our corporate office in Kingston. Now one year later, we have gathered here at Fairview, Montego Bay, to celebrate the opening of our coastal office. Within one year, we have achieved tremendous success leading us to this expansion into Montego Bay. We have earned the top three ranked realty in the island, by highest dollar-value inventory and number one luxury brokerage in Jamaica,” Dixon said.

CEO of Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty, Julian Dixon.

Dixon also spoke about the approach of the firm and the vision of charting the path to more success.

“As we continue to grow, we are looking for more extraordinary talents to add to our coastal office. However, we seek to be a boutique firm. We are not aggressive about having 300 agents. Instead, we seek to have the right agents because we are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen. We are the realty of choice because of our international presence, but we would like to thank our locals for believing in us.”

Dixon added: “We are well on our way to placing Jamaica on the map as a luxury destination and, eventually, we will become the number one real estate company in the Caribbean.”

Berisford Grey, President and CEO of Sygnus Capital, congratulated the realty on their expansion and underscored it as a testament to the potential of the Jamaican luxury real estate market.

“We congratulate the Sotheby’s team on this special milestone as they extend their footprint in Jamaica with their new office in Montego Bay. The rapid growth and demand for Sotheby’s realty services in Jamaica is indicative that there is great potential for us to continue to tap into the real estate development market,” Grey stated.

