Soul to Soul returns this Sunday at Spego’s after COVID hiatus Loop Jamaica

Promoter Kevin Cole’s birthday celebration Soul to Soul is expected to make a strong showing when it returns to Spego’s Place off the Nelson Mandela Highway, St Andrew, this Sunday after a forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin, who has had the name ‘Soul to Soul Boss’ given to him by fans said that he would be going all out this year for the party.

“The place will be decorated nicely, it will be an elegant affair – all soul music – no dancehall or reggae. We will be starting from 4 [in the afternoon] and we go up to when the patrons say when and it will be soul music from start to finish,” he said.

The promoter said that popular sound system selectors such as Crazy Chris, Master Rat from Tiffany Disco and Little Ritchie would be on hand to provide music. Patrons will expect to hear some of the best love songs from the 1960s to contemporary ones.

“It’s mainly a couples’ event, so, you can bring you lady and have a wonderful romantic time with her but single persons can come. When music starts all they have to do is find a next single person to dance with and before the night is done they won’t be strangers anymore,” he said.

Food and refreshments are on sale. Admission: singles $2,000 and couples $3,000.