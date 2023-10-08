Sound Off: Can your in-laws move in with you? Loop Jamaica

Sound Off: Can your in-laws move in with you? (Video Marlon Reid)

Families are dynamic and ever-evolving, so, too, might be living situations.

Living with extended family in Jamaica is not uncommon, as many of us grew up with grandma and grandpa and had a few uncles, aunts and cousins in the same household, too. However, does the dynamic change when that household extends to also include in-laws?

A Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area to find out the views of the people. We asked: Can the in-laws move in with you?

“Move in where?” was one woman’s response.

Sound off in the comments and join the conversation.

Video done by Marlon Reid

