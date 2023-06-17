Sound Off Saturday: Infidelity and the levels to it Loop Jamaica

Infidelity is something that many couples struggle with in their relationship.

Despite the hurt we may feel due to the betrayal of the person whom we love and who promised to love us in return, there are levels to it.

While we do not recommend cheating, the gold standard of infidelity is never to eat where one messes.

However, if you are cheated on, does it make a difference with whom your partner cheated?

For Sound Off Saturday, Loop News ask: Does it make a difference if your spouse cheats with someone you know or a stranger?