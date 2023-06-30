Sound Off Saturday: Is it an issue if a potential suitor is ‘broke’? Loop Jamaica

Sound Off Saturday: Is it an issue if a potential suitor is 'broke'?
Sound Off Saturday: Is it an issue if a potential suitor is ‘broke’? (Video: Marlon Reid)

Like any partnership, an interpersonal relationship between a man and a woman has to have some criteria to work.

Whether it’s physical, financial of based on personality, there are some boxes that one has to tick before one can consider being in a relationship.

One criterion that many might consider a deal-breaker is finances. However, for some Jamaicans, it is something that can be worked around for the right person.

So, for this week’s Sound Off Saturday we asked people in the Corporate Area: “Does a person’s financial situation influence whether you’d date them?”

