Sound Off Saturday: Is it okay to be best friends with an ex? Loop Jamaica

Remaining friends with one’s ex can be a point of contention in a current relationship.

Some spouses view a platonic relationship with one’s ex as completely fine, believing that it is proof that one has moved on. On the other hand, there are those who think that individuals who keep their exes around may be holding on to things from the past.

A quick internal survey found both sides almost even, so to break the tie, the Loop News team hit the streets of the Corporate Area for Sound Off Saturday to ask: Can your ex be your best friend, and is it okay for your spouse’s ex to be his/her best friend?

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid