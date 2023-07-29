Sound Off Saturday: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’ Loop Jamaica

Have you ever heard the saying: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’?

Traditionally, the man is the head of the household and the provider. But, does the dynamics change if the man is playing the role of a stepfather?

In this week’s Sound Off Saturday, the Loop News team hit the streets of the Corporate Area to get the views of people about financially supporting the children of your partner, although they may not be your biological children.

We asked: If a man gets involved with a woman who has children, is he expected to support those children financially?

Watch Sound Off Saturday, shot and edited by Marlon Reid, and sound off in the comments to share your own take on the topic.