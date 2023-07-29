Sound Off Saturday: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’ Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Sound Off Saturday: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Recording artiste charged with murder after fatal stabbing incident

West Indies win 2nd ODI to level series after India crumble

Sound Off Saturday: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’

G Herbo pleads guilty in fraud scheme that paid for J’can villa rental

England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket

Emancipation and Independence Church Service July 30

Cadet Force looking for volunteers

Jamaica trending towards 1400 murders in 2023 – Bunting

England lead Australia by 377 runs in 5th Ashes test

Man held after victim is shot, chased all the way to police station

Sunday Jul 30

25?C
Lifestyle

What’s your take on it?

Loop Lifestyle

6 hrs ago

Sound Off Saturdays – If A Man Gets Involve With A Woman Who Has Children, Is He Expected To Support Those Children Financially

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Have you ever heard the saying: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’?

Traditionally, the man is the head of the household and the provider. But, does the dynamics change if the man is playing the role of a stepfather?

In this week’s Sound Off Saturday, the Loop News team hit the streets of the Corporate Area to get the views of people about financially supporting the children of your partner, although they may not be your biological children.

We asked: If a man gets involved with a woman who has children, is he expected to support those children financially?

Watch Sound Off Saturday, shot and edited by Marlon Reid, and sound off in the comments to share your own take on the topic.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Recording artiste charged with murder after fatal stabbing incident

Sport

West Indies win 2nd ODI to level series after India crumble

Lifestyle

Sound Off Saturday: ‘You can’t love the cow and not the calf’

More From

Sport

Jamaica dominate Sri Lanka in opening game at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls began their Netball World Cup campaign with a resounding victory, defeating Sri Lanka 105-25 in their Pool C clash in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday.
The fourth-ranked J

See also

Sport

Reggae Girlz edge Panama 1-0 for their first ever World Cup win

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Defender Allyson Swaby scored in the 56th minute and Jamaica hung on to edge Panama 1-0 on Saturday for their first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup.
Swaby, who grew u

Sport

Andre Blake: I’m proud to be a US citizen

Reggae Boyz captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake attains US citizenship through naturalisation

Sport

Jhaniele Fowler robbed in South Africa ahead of Netball World Cup

The Sunshine Girls will begin their campaign on Friday’s opening day against Sri Lanka

Business

Dolla Financial Services CEO Kadeen Mairs resigns

Kadeen Mairs, the renowned CEO of Dolla Financial Services, a fast-rising listed company, has tendered his resignation and officially proceeded on garden leave as of Friday, July 28.
The news of h

Sport

Sunshine Girls secure second consecutive victory at Netball World Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls secured their second consecutive victory at the 2023 Netball World Cup by overwhelming Wales 75-40 in Pool C at Cape Town on Saturday.
The triumph followed their impressive

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols