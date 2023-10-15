Sound Off: Should a man love a woman more in a relationship? Loop Jamaica

Loving equally versus one partner loving the other more, which do you think is ideal?

Some people are of the view that a man should love a woman more in a relationship, while other believe when the woman is more in love than the man the relationship is bound to stand the test of time.

Then there are those who believe love shared in an intimate relationship should be equal.

Loop News took the streets of the Corporate Area to put the question to Jamaicans. We asked: Should a man love a woman more in a relationship?

Sound off in the comments to join the conversation.