Sound selector charged with mechanic’s murder Loop Jamaica

Thirty-three-year-old Ontroy Campbell, otherwise called ‘DJ Terry’, a sound selector of Haughton Grove, Ramble in Hanover, has been charged with murder arising from an incident along the Mackfield main road in Whithorn, Westmoreland on Thursday, May 02.

Dead is 43-year-old Dwayne Ottey, otherwise called ‘Sparrow’, a mechanic of Bethel Town in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savannna-la-Mar police are that about 9:15 pm, citizens heard explosions and summoned them.

On their arrival, Ottey was seen lying face down in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an investigation was launched, Campbell was taken into custody, and was charged on Monday, May 20 after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.