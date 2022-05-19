Sources and clues drop that Rihanna has delivered a baby boy in LA | Loop Jamaica

A number of publications out of the United States are on Thursday reporting that Rihanna has given birth to her first baby.

TMZ first broke the news, but since then PEOPLE has cited a source and ET as well, with several others including LA Times, quoting the aforementioned.

Moments after TMZ Thursday afternoon posted that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are parents, the photographer who revealed the pregnancy officially to the world, Diggzy, posted up photos of Rihanna with blue hearts and blue backgrounds.

Miles Diggs was the one who got to make the announcement official when he captured the couple and shared the photos on January 31, 2022, with the caption ‘SHE IS !’

In the TMZ article, it said, ‘That’s right, it’s the couple’s first kid together — sources with direct knowledge tell us he was born on May 13 in Los Angeles — but we don’t yet know his name.’

PEOPLE has also confirmed the delivery. The magazine said, a source close to the couple says they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby. “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” reportedly said the source to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE, however, did not include a delivery date in their original story.

But there are other clues online as well.

On Friday, May 13, allegedly, a nurse from Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles tweeted that Rihanna was having her baby there and it was a boy.

Medical staff by law cannot disclose patient’s information and it’s a breach of confidentiality.

In reply to the supposed tweet, another user who would have been ‘LIVID’ to have her news broken in such a way, tweeted:

“Not a medical worker exposing the fact that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy”

Many persons replied saying the nurse should be fired for the HIPPA violation and called the alleged nurse’s tweet “incredibly tacky”. For persons outside of the US, HIPPA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and it is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.

And another publication – Dreddsworld, said that they couldn’t confirm independently that Ri Ri had delivered but they were confirming that she was set to deliver at Cedars-Sinai in LA.

Now, if those reports that Rihanna delivered at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre are true, she joins a list of celebrities who gave birth there too with the HOLLYWOOD sign outside the windows. Kim and Kanye’s first child North was born there, and other moms who delivered there include Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Faris, Kourtney Kardashian and Jessica Simpson.

In addition, another clue that was on social media about the baby possibly being due in May came from the bracelet that A$AP gifted Rihanna a couple months ago.

In an interview with PEOPLE, founder of British jewellery companies Links of London and Annoushka, Annoushka Ducas MBE said that she made a bracelet for Rihanna and A$AP chose all 10 of the charms at the brand’s stand in the Liberty department store in London. One of the charms was an emeral — birthstone for May.

There is radio silence on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s socials currently.