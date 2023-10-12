South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs at Cricket World Cup Loop Jamaica

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Quinton de Kock hit a second successive century at the Cricket World Cup to help South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs on Thursday.

The 30-year-old de Kock, who will be retiring after the World Cup, followed up his hundred against Sri Lanka with a 109 off 106 balls on an untested wicket in South Africa’s total of 311-7.

Australia, which won the toss and elected to bowl on a relaid pitch, was sloppy in the field, dropping five catches before getting bowled out for 177 — their second below-200 total in the tournament.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked up 3-33 and Keshav Maharaj clamped the batters by chipping in 2-30 in a 10-over spell.

Only Glenn Maxwell (2-34) showed some spark with his offspin bowling in an otherwise poor day in the field for Australia, which had been seen as one of favourites to reach the semifinals.

South Africa moved into first place with two wins from two games and a healthy net run-rate of 2.35. Australia, without a point, have plenty to do after their net run-rate nose-dived to minus-1.84 — just ahead of last-place Afghanistan.

“Glad to lose the toss because things worked out in our favour,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said. “I’d be really greedy if I said there were areas to improve. A near-perfect game with the bat and with the ball.”

Coming into the World Cup, Australia have had a sharp dip in ODI form. The team has lost seven of its last eight ODIs in over a month, including four losses against South Africa.

The left-handed de Kock continued his sublime batting form in his last major international tournament in a 108-run opening stand with Bavuma.

The South Africa skipper was dropped twice before he aimed a big shot against Maxwell and holed out to David Warner.

But de Kock was hardly troubled by the Australia pace or legspin of Adam Zampa as he scored his 19th ODI century with eight fours and five sixes at the venue where he plays for the Indian Premier League team Lucknow Super Giants.

De Kock shared another half century stand with Rassie van der Dussen (26) before he was bowled by Maxwell in the 35th over while going for a reverse sweep.

“(I’ve) seen from the Lucknow team it gets harder at night and it did prove that,” de Kock said. “We are pretty pleased with ourselves, but only two games in, anything can happen and quickly. (We) won’t get too high, just take it game by game.”

Aiden Markram, who scored the World Cup’s fastest century off 49 balls in South Africa’s 102-run win over Sri Lanka, pounced on an early opportunity when Pat Cummins couldn’t hold on a return reflex catch. He went on to hit seven fours and a six in his 56 off 44 balls.

Australia had also squandered an opportunity in the first game when Mitchell Marsh dropped Virat Kohli on 12 and the Indian batting great went on to score 85 runs.

Markram departed in the last powerplay when he was caught at backward point before Marco Jansen (26) and David Miller (17) got the Proteas over the 300-run mark.

However, both batters were lucky when they got dropped in the penultimate over of Cummins before Mitchel Starc (2-53) bowled a double-wicket maiden last over and got the wickets of Jansen and Miller.

South Africa pacers cramped the opening pair of Warner (13) and Marsh (7) in the batting powerplay before they perished in successive overs, offering tame catches in frustration.

Rabada then pinned Steve Smith (19) trapped leg before wicket after South Africa went for a successful television referral and then the pacer clean bowled Josh Inglis in his next over.

Inglis was one of the two changes Australia made from after first-choice wicketkeeper Alex Carey was benched early as Marcus Stoinis also had his first game in the tournament after missing out against India because of a hamstring injury.

Australia fell further behind at 70-6 when Maharaj and Rabada made more inroads before top-scorer Marnus Labuschagne (46) and Starc (27) shared a 69-run stand.

But Tabraiz Shamsi, playing his first game of the tournament, finished off Australia’s forgetful day by claiming 2-38.

“It looked like hard work out there at night, but we were well off the mark,” Cummins said. “If we want to be challenging for this tournament you’ve got to adapt to all conditions. Not much needs to be said tonight, everyone’s hurting.”