South Africa complete innings defeat of England in 1st test Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
South Africa complete innings defeat of England in 1st test Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

Secret ingredient from summer corn lifts Cajun maque choux

South Africa complete innings defeat of England in 1st test

Khadija Shaw stars in big Man City victory

Ancelotti says Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid

Bank of Jamaica increases interest rate to 6%

Men acting ‘strange’ close to business place searched, firearms found

Special needs children get support through early stimulation programme

‘TJ’ attempts to flee island 3 weeks after guns found at premises

Jamaican economy records 5.7% growth in June quarter

Friday Aug 19

31?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes during the third day of their test match at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LONDON (AP) — England were given a reality check in their new era under Ben Stokes as the team fell to defeat by South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days in the first test at Lord’s on Friday.

After taking a lead of 161 runs into the second innings, the Proteas dismissed England for 149 in 37.4 overs and went 1-0 ahead in the three-test series.

Under new captain Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum, England had swept a series 3-0 against New Zealand in June and also beaten India in a test in July by taking an aggressive approach to their batting.

That didn’t work against South Africa and their hostile pace attack. England lost their 20 wickets in the match in a total of 82.4 overs.

The South Africans resumed on 289 for seven on Day 3 and were bowled out for 326 after an hour’s play.

England didn’t even make it to tea.

The second test starts Thursday in Manchester.

Final scores in the match: England 165 & 149; South Africa 326.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

July 5, 2022 02:44 PM

Sport

June 30, 2022 03:43 PM

Sport

March 18, 2022 08:15 PM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued

Lifestyle

Secret ingredient from summer corn lifts Cajun maque choux

Sport

South Africa complete innings defeat of England in 1st test

More From

Business

See also

Young entrepreneur brings ‘neighbourhood coffee shop’ to Spanish Town

Young People in Business

Jamaica News

Body of second Jamaican who jumped from US bridge found

A body matching the description of one of the two brothers from Jamaica who went missing last weekend after jumping from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been found, state p

Jamaica News

Jamaica ranks second on human flight and brain drain index

Jamaica has been ranked at second place out of 177 countries on the 2022 edition of the human flight and brain drain index.
The ranking, which is compiled by business and economics website the

Business

Three EV charging stations for St Catherine

Three Petcom Service Stations in St Catherine will be fitted with electric vehicle charging stations, the first installations in the parish.
“The world is going electric,” Evergo CEO Wayne McKenzie

Jamaica News

Suspected mastermind behind importation of 21 guns identified, charged

The 54-year-old scheduled for court in September

Jamaica News

‘Mi nuh waan come back yah’ — boy shot while vacationing in Jamaica

The 15-year-old boy vacationing in Jamaica from the US, who was last week shot by the security forces during a raid in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, is now out of hospital after a successful operati

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols