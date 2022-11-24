South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Local retailers promise doorbusters, early bird deals for Black Friday

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

Everything Fresh shares slip on Wednesday

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Marcus Garvey Drive

Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

TEF head calls on young persons to help build a better Jamaica

Legislation coming to provide stiffer penalties for murder

NBA-leading Celtics bounce back from loss to beat Mavericks

Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester

Need to relax or ease sore muscles? Try one of these popular massages

Thursday Nov 24

28?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

17 minutes ago

Uruguay’s Guillermo Varela, left, duels for the ball with South Korea’s Kim Jin-su during their World Cup Group H football match at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favours the Asian team.

The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favoured team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely team to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.

However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had best chances: Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

Uruguay will next face Portugal in Group H while South Korea play Ghana.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Local retailers promise doorbusters, early bird deals for Black Friday

FIFA World Cup(TM)

South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup

Business

Everything Fresh shares slip on Wednesday

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican, a former footballer, implicated in US bank robbery

A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,

Jamaica News

See also

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th

Jamaica News

US fugitive nabbed in Jamaica deported, to face child sex charges

71-year-old was on the run for 11 years

Entertainment

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’

Jamaica News

Ocho Rios Primary VP and parent charged after alleged ‘tussle’

The St Ann police have confirmed that the vice-principal of Ocho Rios Primary School and a parent have been charged following an alleged physical confrontation between both parties at the school on Mo

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar silent before Brazil open vs Serbia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar hasn’t spoken a word publicly since arriving at the World Cup. And he hasn’t had to.
That’s because his intentions are clear.
The Paris Saint-Germain sta

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols