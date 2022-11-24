South Korea holds Uruguay to 0-0 draw at World Cup Loop Jamaica

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea and Uruguay started their World Cup campaigns with a 0-0 draw on Thursday, a result that probably favours the Asian team.

The draw at Education City Stadium was yet another early World Cup match with the favoured team stumbling. Argentina and Germany both lost their opening matches in major upsets.

South Korea, with forward Son Heung-min wearing a mask to protect a broken left eye socket, always looked the more likely team to score against the more experienced Uruguayans. The South Koreans were quicker, pressing from the opening whistle.

However, in a match with few clear scoring chances, Uruguay had best chances: Diego Godin hit the post in the 43rd minute and Federico Valverde hit it in the 89th.

Uruguay will next face Portugal in Group H while South Korea play Ghana.