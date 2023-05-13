Southampton relegated, United ignite push for Champions League spot Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League football match against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday May 13, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP).

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League was sealed on Saturday while Manchester United rebounded from back-to-back losses to ignite their push for Champions League qualification.

After 11 years in England’s top division, Southampton are heading down to the Championship after a 2-0 loss to Fulham sealed their fate with two games to spare.

That leaves two more relegation spots to fill and two of the four teams in most danger — Leeds and Nottingham Forest — are showing fighting spirit to avoid the drop.

Leeds held third-place Newcastle to a 2-2 draw and are only a point from safety, while Forest also drew 2-2 at Chelsea to stay three points above the bottom three.

Newcastle are now only ahead on goal difference from Man United, which beat Wolverhampton 2-0 to recover from losses on the road to Brighton and West Ham that let Liverpool back in the race for a top-four finish.

Newcastle and Man United have 66 points, four more than fifth-place Liverpool, with all three teams having three games left. Liverpool visit next-to-last Leicester on Monday.

Tottenham dropped out of contention for Champions League qualification after a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, which moved level on points with their beaten opponent. They are fighting for berths in the two minor European competitions — the Europa League and the Europa Conference League — with Brighton, which are two points further back in eighth place but have three games in hand.

Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the other game.

