Sp Town ‘security’, ‘Indian’, among 2 booked for $2m St Mary theft Loop Jamaica

Two men, including one from Spanish Town, St Catherine, have been charged with shop breaking and larceny and receiving stolen property following an incident in Highgate, St Mary between Sunday, January 28 and Monday, January 29.

They are 57-year-old Rupert Abou, otherwise called ‘Indian’, a security guard of Cole Lane in Spanish Town, and 32-year-old lumberjack machine operator, Jerome Abou of Newport district in Richmond, St Mary.

Reports from the Highgate police are that a man securely locked up his business establishment and left on January 28.

He returned the following morning and discovered that the place had been broken into and several items, including power saws and a tool pan, collectively valued at over $2 million, had been stolen.

A report was made to the police and following an investigation, both men were taken into custody and charges were laid against them.

They are to appear in the St Mary Parish Court to answer to the charges.