Sp Town women reportedly disarm licensed gun holder during dispute Loop Jamaica

Sp Town women reportedly disarm licensed gun holder during dispute
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The Spanish Town police have charged two women with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law, stemming from a recent dispute at Fairfield Road in the St Catherine capital.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law are:

* Shannon Decordova, a 43-year-old nail technician of Coles Gordon, Fairfield Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

* Lorrine McDonald, 60 years old, of Fairfield Road, Spanish Town.

Reports from the police are that about 12:30 pm on the day of the incident, Decordova and McDonald had an altercation with the now complainant, during which time Decordova allegedly pushed the complainant to the ground and took away his licensed .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and pointed it at him.

McDonald then reportedly took possession of the weapon, and also allegedly pointed it at the now complainant.

The police were called and Decordova and McDonald were arrested and later charged.

Their court dates are being finalised.

