Spanish Town at risk of ‘catastrophic flooding’, says Daley 

Member of Parliament for St Catherine Eastern, Denise Daley, has warned that a future rain event could result in “catastrophic flooding” in Spanish Town, much worse than what occurred last Saturday night.

On Saturday, heavy rains associated with a tropical wave flooded Burke Road, with the waters spilling over into the Accident and Emergency Department at the nearby Spanish Town Hospital. That was three days after heavy rains associated with Hurricane Beryl pounded the island on July 3, leaving many areas saturated.

While there were no reports of flooding at the facility, persons have indicated that they had to wait for the floodwaters along Burke Road to subside before they could access the Spanish Town Police Station located at 3-5 Burke Road, and which serves as the St Catherine North Divisional Headquarters.

A blocked drain was blamed for the flooding.

“I have never seen this amount of water in Spanish Town,” said one woman as she made her way home about 8:30pm Saturday.

Burke Road was flooded between the hospital and the bus park. Some flooding was also observed along the main road adjacent to the nearby De La Vega City community, forcing motorists to turnaround. Scores of commuters on their way home were stranded.

Daley, who was speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday in response to a statement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the country and the Government’s response, told the prime minister: “You would know prime minister that it (Spanish Town) has outgrown (the drainage system).

“There’s no drainage there, starting from Burke Road, Adelaide Street, Young Street. Everywhere in Spanish Town can create serious catastrophe if there’s any kind of serious flooding in this country. It is very, very serious,” Daley stated.

She told the prime minister that “a serious look must be taken at Spanish Town if we’re going to preserve the history of Spanish Town”.

The MP said the heavily trafficked town is in need of a facelift and upgrade. She also said funds allocated to MPs to clean drains, was woefully inadequate.