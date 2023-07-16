Spanish Town body repairman booked for seized M16 rifle Loop Jamaica

Thirty-two-year-old Rayvian Howell, an auto body repairman of Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an operation at his home on Sunday, July 9.

Reports are that about 5:15 am, law enforcers were conducting a joint police-military operation in the area when a premises that Howell occupied was searched.

During the search, an M16 rifle with a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges was reportedly found inside the premises.

Howell was arrested and subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 21.