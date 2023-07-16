Spanish Town body repairman booked for seized M16 rifle Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Spanish Town body repairman booked for seized M16 rifle Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Spanish Town body repairman booked for seized M16 rifle

GOP candidates finding creative donor avenues to make debate stage

Flash flood on Pennsylvania road claims 4 lives; others missing

Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final for the age

Rat SOS! Health officer in St Thomas urges citizens to take precaution

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Shericka Jackson again

Two men freed of 2017 murder in Kingston

Double murder rocks St Ann; ‘Brawlin’ and ‘Pappy’ the victims

EPOC continues oversight as Fiscal Commission’s office being set up

WATCH: Police Federation chairman issues warning to High Command

Sunday Jul 16

34?C
Jamaica News

High-powered weapon reportedly found at his home

Loop News

41 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-two-year-old Rayvian Howell, an auto body repairman of Johnson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition following an operation at his home on Sunday, July 9.

Reports are that about 5:15 am, law enforcers were conducting a joint police-military operation in the area when a premises that Howell occupied was searched.

During the search, an M16 rifle with a magazine containing five 5.56 cartridges was reportedly found inside the premises.

Howell was arrested and subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, July 21.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Spanish Town body repairman booked for seized M16 rifle

World News

GOP candidates finding creative donor avenues to make debate stage

World News

Flash flood on Pennsylvania road claims 4 lives; others missing

More From

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia on Sunday

The two fastest women in the world so far this season Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson – meet for the second time this year at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial on Sunday.
It will be their

Sport

Rohan Watson, Jonielle Smith win 100m in Italy

Jamaicans Rohan Watson and Jonielle Smith emerged as winners at Friday’s International Meeting of Athletics Solidarity Sport in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger

See also

Entertainment

Teejay donates $500k to South Africa-bound Sunshine Girls

Dancehall artiste Teejay, who performed at the send-off reception for Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls on Tuesday ahead of their departure for South Africa, has pledged to donate $500,000 to the national team

Entertainment

Chris Brown Jamaica concert set for Aug 27; tickets go live Tuesday

Sean Kingston, Teejay and more to perform

Sport

Let’s Talk: Your views on MVP’s decision to close the doors on Elaine?

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic sprint champion, has faced criticism for her departure from the MVP Track Club, according to recent poll findings by the Association of Media Professio

Jamaica News

Cop from St Andrew Central dies after complaining of not feeling well

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been plunged into mourning following the passing of a police constable from St Andrew Central Division on Friday.
Reports from JCF members are that Con

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols