Spanish Town Hospital gets blood transfusion facility | Loop Jamaica

A new blood transfusion facility was opened at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine on Tuesday by Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

According to Senior Medical Officer at Spanish Town Hospital, Dr Jacqueline Wright-James, the facility will make it easier for residents of the parish to donate the life-saving fluid.

“We are here today to open up this new collection centre (for Spanish Town Hospital to help the people of St Catherine to (be) better able to come and donate; make it more convenient for them. We all come together to make this happen and today is a very good and proud day for Spanish Town Hospital,” said Wright-James.

She said the facility was the effort of a collaboration involving Spanish Town Hospital, South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA), National Health Fund (NHF) and the National Blood Transfusion Service.

Meanwhile, Cuthbert-Flynn said the facility was opened on World Blood Donor Day and in time for the 70th anniversary celebration of Spanish Town Hospital, which will be on the weekend coming.

She encouraged Jamaicans to donate blood voluntarily.

“Regular voluntary blood donation is necessary for the maintenance of adequate supplies and the timely access to safe blood or transfusion. It is with this in mind that we today commissioned our newest blood collection centre at Spanish Town Hospital here in St Catherine.

“If you have never before donated blood, this is the day to do it. It’s the perfect day to do so. Let today be one in which we move beyond self and consider family, friends, communities to make a concerted effort to donate,” Cuthbert-Flynn said.