Spanish Town Hospital gets three new dialysis machines Loop Jamaica

The National Health Fund (NHF), in partnership with the Transport Authority, has donated three new haemodialysis machines to the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

The $12-million project culminated in an official handover ceremony held on the hospital grounds on Wednesday.

The Renal Dialysis Unit at the facility sees approximately 4,500 kidney patients within a 12-month period. The additional renal equipment will allow more people to receive treatment, and positively increase the quality of life for many, NHF said in a release.

Director of Pharmacy Services, NHF, Ainsley Jones, speaking at the event on behalf of Chief Executive Officer Everton Anderson, expressed that NHF is committed to providing support to the healthcare sector through various projects.

“Within the 2021/2022 fiscal year, $612.05 million was approved for 10 Institutional Benefits Projects, 66.50 million being allocated to the South East Regional Health Authority. Additionally, the NHF has budgeted $100 million for this fiscal year 2022/2023 to support the infrastructural development across the South East Region,” he said.

“The NHF team is happy that the agency has played a significant part in a project that has improved another healthcare facility as well as patient care. We are dedicated to strengthening Jamaica’s healthcare system, whether through collaboration or as an individual entity,” Jones added.

This marks the second collaborative effort between the NHF and the Transport Authority. The Fund has previously teamed up with the organisation to provide screening tests, including PSA/DRE exams, for taxi drivers within varying parishes.

Managing Director at the Transport Authority, Willard Hylton, emphasised the importance of partnership among organisations.

“The signal that we are sending to the country is that when we partner as agencies of the government we can get more done. You can find another agency who is willing to partner with you and that is how we are going to get things moving in Jamaica,” said Hylton.

The NHF said it continues to work closely with several partners, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Regional Authorities, to improve the health services in Jamaica.