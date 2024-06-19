Spanish Town police seek witness for Circuit Court

Detectives from the Spanish Town Police Station are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the St Catherine Circuit Court.

She is Vinnette Parkes, whose last known address is Innswood Village, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Parkes is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Vinnette Parkes or anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at (876) 984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.