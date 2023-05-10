Spanish Town Primary win Central Athletics Championship Loop Jamaica

Spanish Town Primary emerged as champions of the INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits Primary Schools Central Athletics Championship on Wednesday, triumphing over Naggo Head and Greater Portmore in an exhilarating three-way battle at the GC Foster College in Spanish Town.

Spanish Town secured a total of 313.50 points from the 40 finals, outpacing second-place Naggo Head by a margin of 10 points, which finished with a commendable tally of 303 points. Greater Portmore, the 2022 titleholders, secured the third position with 273 points.

Completing the top five were St Catherine Primary with 110 points and Jericho Primary with 98 points.

Spanish Town’s performance marked a significant improvement from the previous year when they finished third with 225 points, trailing Greater Portmore by 125 points. As the champions, Spanish Town were awarded a first-place prize of $250,000.

Naggo Head claimed the second-place prize of $200,000, while Greater Portmore received $150,000 for their third-place finish. Teams placed fourth to tenth will each be awarded $75,000.

Jevaney Findlay (Spanish Town), Zandane Banton (Greater Portmore), and Mercadco Williams were crowned overall champion boys, each accumulating 18 points.

Meanwhile, Shanice Williams (Greater Portmore), Moesha McLaren, Sarah McDonald (Naggo Head), and Jamilia Alves (Spanish Town) were declared champion girls, all finishing with 18 points.

Roogae Kirlew, the principal of Spanish Town Primary, expressed his delight with the team’s performance and praised the coaching staff.

Kirlew acknowledged the collective effort and dedicated preparations that involved camping and implementing proper nutrition strategies for their runners.

The attention now shifts to the three-day Western Championship, set to commence on Thursday at the St Elizabeth Technical High School.

The Western Championship serves as the final regional championship before the National Championship scheduled for May 25-27.

In the Eastern Championship, Lyssons Primary from St. Thomas emerged as the victors.

Sixteen teams have already qualified for the National Championship, with an additional eight teams to be determined at the Western Championship, ultimately deciding the all-island champions.

Lyssons Primary will be defending their title as the reigning National champions.

COMBINED TEAM SCORES1) Spanish Town Primary (313.50) 2) Naggo Head Primary (303)3) Greater Portmore Primary (273) 4) St Catherine Primary (110)5) Jericho Primary School (98) 6) Angels Primary (90)7) St. John’s Primary (77) 8) Homestead Primary and Inf (49)9) Kensington Primary (36) 10) Bridgeport Primary (35)11) Ascot Primary School (34) 12) McAuley Primary School (32)13) Portsmouth Primary (29.50) 14) Time And Patience Primary (25)15) Frankfield Primary (23) 16) Ewarton Primary (22)17) Crescent Primary (15) 18) Polly Ground Primary (14)19) Golden Grove All Age (13) 20) Waterford Primary (8)21) Davis Primary (6) 22) Horizon Park Primary (4)