Speak out against child abuse, urges Grange at funeral for quiet Kelsey Ferrigon

Minister of Culture, Entertainment, Gender and Sports, Olivia Grange, has called on Jamaicans to embark on a ‘Kelsey Ferrigon’ campaign geared towards ensuring that the nation should “never again” gather to bury a child whose life was cut short due to violence.

Grange also encouraged mourners to make a pledge to protect every child, and not remain silent if they know of any children being exposed to violence and abuse.

The minister made the call during the tributes from Government officials’ at the funeral for nine-year-old Kelsey at the Spanish Town Seventh Day Adventist Church in St Catherine on Monday.

Little Kelsey, who was raped and murdered, was found dead in a barrel at her home on Job Lane in Spanish Town on Friday, May 9. Three days later, the police shot and killed Giovanni Ellis, the person of interest in relation to her murder, during a reported confrontation in Clarendon.

Hundreds of mourners packed the church to pay their final respects to the little girl who was remembered as a beautiful and quiet child.

Kelsey Ferrigon

Prior to beginning her address, Grange apologised for Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ absence from the funeral service due to what she said was “urgent” matters to address at the Cabinet meeting he was chairing on the day.

According to Grange, Kelsey should have been at school at St John’s Primary in the parish, making her teachers proud.

“But, instead, today she lies in a casket; her life and her ambitions taken from her, never to attain the dreams she had for her future,” Grange read.

Within the commingling of grief and loss, Grange said there must be a way for Kelsey’s life to mean something more than her death.

“Today, we the people of Jamaica must start a Kelsey Ferrigon campaign that never again should we as a people gather for such a situation as this,” the minsiter said, adding that the results of the child’s autopsy are too gruesome to mention.

Grange went on to describe Kelsey as a beautiful child – the pride of her mother and the joy of her teachers.

“She was a quiet little giant whose ambition knew no boundaries. She was a top speller. I’m sure she was gearing up to one day represent St John’s Primary in the Spelling Bee (competition),” Grange added.

In calling for Kelsey’s name to never be forgotten, the minister urged the congregation to stand and make a pledge to protect every child and return to the era when “the village raised the child”.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, said although Kelsey’s time on earth was short, “it was deeply meaningful”.

Morris Dixon expressed empathy to the child’s mom, Georgia Anderson, noting that no mother should bear the burden of burying her child.

“Your strength has been extraordinary, and I tell you if there is anything you need from us at the Ministry of Education or Government, we are here to support you. You had a wonderful daughter,” Morris Dixon shared.

She said the child’s teacher recalled her (Kelsey’s) love for mathematics and English subjects.

“Kelsey was always engaged and ready to learn. She’s the epitome of the child we want to see in our schools,” Morris Dixon stated.