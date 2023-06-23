Special devotion at slain 8-y-o’s school to mourn nation’s children Loop Jamaica

A special devotion was held at Braeton Primary School in St Catherine–the former school of slain eight-year-old Danielle Rowe–as the country observed a National Day of Mourning for Jamaica’s Children.

The devotion, held under the theme “Save our Children, Save our Home, Save our Nation, Save our Future,” saw attendees donning black in their support for the call to end violence against children.

Teachers and staff wear black to mark the day.

The national day of mourning was declared by Governor-general Sir Patrick Allen on Wednesday, to be observed on June 23.

The observance is intended to be a pledge to protect, care and love children.

Members of the public are invited to show their support through special Besides devotional services in schools, like the one held at Brateon Primary, members of the public were invited to turn on headlights, wear black, toll church bells at noon, and any other appropriate responses.

Danielle was the eighth child killed since the start of the year. She was abducted from her school and her throat slashed on June 8. She succumbed to her injuries two days later.

