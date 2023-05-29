Special emphasis on farm roads this year – Green Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Special emphasis on farm roads this year – Green Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

Special emphasis on farm roads this year – Green

JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean

73-y-o farmer charged with ‘touching’ minor, gets extended bail

Teen girl in Guyana charged with 19 counts of murder in dorm fire

Astronaut of Jamaican heritage completes first space flight

No digital currency mandate in Jamaica – officials

Finance minister refutes claims on new banknotes by opposition leader

Three shot, two fatally by gunmen at birthday party in Portmore

Calabar Infant and Primary parents benefit from parenting workshop

Monday May 29

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green (second left), with representatives from Papine High School 4-H Club during the 2023 Agricultural Show (Agrofest) for Kingston and St Andrew. Also pictured (from left) are students Andrew Matthewson, Jessica Williamson, Rihanna Simpson, and Terome Rookwooe; along with agricultural science teacher, Mark Jones. (Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Special emphasis is to be placed on the farm road programme this year, says Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green.

In addressing stakeholders and patrons at the 27th staging of the Kingston and St Andrew Agricultural Show (Agrofest) on Saturday, May 27, at the ministry’s playfield in St Andrew, Green said during consultations with the farmers, concerns were expressed about the state of the roads in several areas of both parishes.

“We have to accelerate the pace of execution (of repairs) for our farm roads; and I want to say to (the farmers) that we’re going to be focusing on St Andrew Eastern, Western, West Rural and East Rural, in relation to doing some farm (road) works in that area so that it’s easier for them to get their produce to market,” he added.

To date, according to Green, over 10,000 farmers are registered in Kingston and St Andrew.

He said over 50 per cent of those persons are coffee farmers, resulting in the parishes achieving the largest island-wide production for the crop.

Green said the ministry will be engaging with coffee farmers in the next three weeks.

“We want to see what more can be done to ensure that (the) coffee (industry) grows, and that we’re able to supply the international demand,” he added.

The minister pointed out that some 3,000 farmers from the two parishes were trained in 2022.

“We were able to work with them, in terms of direct interventions regarding things like strawberry production, in the hills of St Andrew,” he said.

“Last year we saw growth, moving the production numbers in Kingston and St Andrew to 11,881 tonnes of agricultural produce. So, we really want to tell the farmers to keep at it,” Green stated.

Source

Related Articles

Business

February 6, 2023 05:54 PM

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

RIP Pauline: Jamaican street dog living in Canada has died

Jamaica News

Special emphasis on farm roads this year – Green

Business

JMMB ranked among great places to work in DR and the Caribbean

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson sets 200m meet record at Rabat Diamond League

See also

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, the reigning world champion, emerged victorious in the women’s 200m race at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday, setting a meet record with an impressive time of 21.98 secon

Jamaica News

Woman paid man $230k to find gunman to kill her sister, and $500k…

As man loses appeal in Tamara Geddes murder case, court hears how sister also forked out $500,000 to kill another female

Sport

Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.
Bla

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell breaks 110m hurdles meet record in Rabat

Jamaica’s Commonwealth Games champion Rasheed Broadbell won the men’s 110m hurdles in a meet record 13.08 seconds at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday.
Broadbell came from behind for the victory,

Jamaica News

Astronaut of Jamaican heritage completes first space flight

… describes experience as humbling and awe-inspiring

Jamaica News

Jamaican business giant Lascelles Chin dies; tributes flowing

Legendary Jamaican businessman, philanthropist and founder of the LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin, has died.
Chin, 86, reportedly died on Saturday night in Florida, United States.
Th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols