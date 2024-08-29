Special event to celebrate World Coconut Day on August 31

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) will be staging a special celebratory event in observance of World Coconut Day, on Saturday, August 31.

This event, which will be held at the CIB’s Headquarters at 18 Waterloo Road in Kingston from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

General Manager of the CIB, Shaun Cameron, says the event will focus on the theme ‘The Circular Economy’.

“We’ll have our research booth where we will teach you about disease and pest management that affects the coconut. We’ll teach you about our botany service, plant breeding and research. You’ll be able to get coconut confectionaries from the coconut shop, with new products that we plan to introduce to the market,” he said.

Cameron said partners and stakeholders in the industry will also be accessible to share knowledge.

“If you are interested in the coconut industry… this is a one-stop shop for all the knowledge when it comes to the coconut industry and farming and who provides what for the industry.

“Farmers will also come and participate and build business relationships and interaction. We want to celebrate and acknowledge them,” he said.

The event, which is free to the public, is family-friendly and open to all ages.

“We’ll have prizes and giveaways, things for the kids, rock wall and face painting. We will also have back-to-school prizes for kids who can answer some technical questions, because we support science and the coconut industry is built on emerging science. So, it’s a fun day activity for everybody,” Cameron said.

Cameron said that the board’s vision for World Coconut Day activities is to make it a calendar event that caters to those interested in learning about a different aspect of the coconut sector.

“We want to make this into something that can grow, because you cannot think of an island without a coconut tree. This celebration is our way of giving back and telling you thanks for your support over the years and to showcase the brand-new look, feel and direction of the industry,” Cameron said.