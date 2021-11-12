Special Moment: Kito Campbell’s blazing 28.55 at CCCAN | Loop Jamaica

Sunday, June 27, 2021, truly belonged to Kito Campbell.

At the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships in Puerto Rico, Campbell made history as the first Jamaican swimmer to clock sub-29 seconds in the 50-metre breaststroke.

The Calabar High schoolboy blazed to 28.55 seconds in the final to win Jamaica’s first gold medal in the 15-17 50m breaststroke at CCCAN.

Campbell and Haitian star and senior national record holder Alexandre Grand’Pierre had the best breakout of the field and separated themselves quickly from the rest. The Jamaican had a slight advantage at the 25- metre mark and then pulled away for a famous victory.

Grand’Pierre took silver by equalling his national record of 29.09. Bronze went to Diego Resto of Puerto Rico in 30.63.

The 28.55-second clocking was the fastest time recorded in the event in 10 years. The swim was very special as it accounted for the senior national record and three other records that Campbell achieved earlier in the heats when clocking 29.06 seconds

Gone were also Campbell’s personal best, the CCCAN Championship record and the Jamaican 15-17 record.

Going into the championships, the national record in the 15-17 age group was held by Brad Hamilton with a mark of 29.91. Hamilton set a then Championship record at Carifta 2007 in front of a home crowd. Hamilton also held the senior national record of 29.38, which he achieved at the 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games, also in Puerto Rico. Hamilton had recorded that time during the heats to qualify for the Championship final. The Championship record stood at 29.24 and was set by the Dominican Republic’s Andres Martijen in 2019.

Before this competition, Campbell’s best showing at a regional championship had been a bronze medal in the 13-14 age group at Carifta in 2018 in front of a home crowd with a time of 32.34. His personal best was 30.23 seconds.