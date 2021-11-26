Special Moment: The day Keanan surpassed Olympic B standard of 2:03.26 | Loop Jamaica

Just over seven months ago on Friday, April 9, Jamaican swimmer Keanan Dols delivered a memorable performance at the Pro Swim Series in Mission Viego, California, United States.

The American-based swimmer, competing in a time trial, clocked a stunning 2:02.15 in the men’s 200m individual medley to win his heat.

The time surpassed the 2:03.26 Olympic ‘B’ qualifying standard, and his previous national record of 2:03.74 set on March 24 at the ISCA International Senior Cup in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The time was good enough to earn the Jamaican a spot at last summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games. However, he missed the semifinal in Tokyo after clocking 2:04.29 for third place in his heat, behind Panama’s Bernhard Tyler Christianson (2:02.70), and Lebanon’s Munzer Mark Kabbara (2:03.08).

Dols, who was born in Savanna-la-Mar, before migrating to the United States at the age of three, said the 2:02.15 which handed him an Olympic spot was very special to him.

“The 200-metre individual medley was a really special swim. I was really happy with it and it has been a long time coming,” the 23-year-old Dols said. “It is my first long course best time since the summer of 2018 and it feels really good to be that far under the ‘B’ standard and to be in the position I am in now.”

The 2:02.15 clocking puts Dols as the sixth-fastest swimmer over in the event from the Carifta region.