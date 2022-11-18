Special Moment: Whitmore’s double strike against Japan at France ’98 Loop Jamaica

It has now been 24 years since Jamaica’s historic appearance at the FIFA World Cup in France. But although the Reggae Boyz failed to make it out of the first round, the date – June 26, 1998 – will be forever etched on our minds and hearts.

In what was Jamaica’s group-stage finale, the Reggae Boyz beat Japan 2-1 for their first World Cup victory in history.

That day truly belonged to Theodore Whitmore as he scored both goals for the Reggae Boyz.Whitmore scored his first goal in the 39th minute after skillfully evading two defenders and fired a low shot past Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi.

The midfield general sealed his double in the 54th minute when he moved in from the right flank and buried a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Japan pulled a goal back in the 75th minute.

The pair of goals by Whitmore allowed Jamaica to finish third in Group H behind Argentina and Croatia. Overall Jamaica finished 22nd out of the 32 teams.

Whitmore is now the head coach of the Reggae Boyz who are presently trying to qualify for their second World Cup.