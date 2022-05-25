‘Special’ NIDS card for some people, says Green | Loop Jamaica

Special National Identification System (NIDS) cards will be issued to Jamaicans with disabilities and Justices of the Peace (JPs) under the National Identification and Registration System (NIRA).

The decision to issue special ID cards is to make it easier for these groups to conduct business while also saving the Government nearly $160 million.

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, disclosed this during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

“The power that this [NIDS] card holds is the ease of use and the absence of traditional written proof and eyewitnesses to say you are who you say you are,” said Green.

“And, as we amend our legislation to reflect our step into the digital world, it should be noted that where we are going is to remove the need for multiple unique identifiers and moving to where your one national ID can be used for your NIS, TRN and, ultimately, where your national identification card can be shown as proof that you are licensed to drive,” the minister added.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (right) and Minister Floyd Green show what the back of the national ID card looks like.

Green argued that people with disabilities need the same access to services as those without disabilities. He lamented that too often the reality is that such individuals are without identification.

To remedy the problem, he said special provisions would be made for people with disabilities under the NIDS.

“We have met and deliberated with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities and have agreed on using the International Access Sign to represent persons with disabilities at the rear of the National Identification Card,” he said.

However, the decision to have the sign on the back of the card will be an individual decision.

“This will ensure that persons with disabilities are treated with appropriate regard and provided with the access necessary to conduct their businesses and functions,” said Green while noting that the decision will save the Government approximately J$160 million instead of having to print separate cards for people with disabilities.

As it relates to JPs, Green pointed out that their services are far more than identity verification. However, he said many JPs do not have an identification card and oftentimes have to use their seals to prove they are JPs.

“To this end, JPs will also be represented by an identifier at the rear of the national identification card.

“This will also save the Government of Jamaica J$7.2 million instead of printing separate cards for JPs,” Green told the House.