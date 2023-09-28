Special operation in St Thomas; 3 men held, high end vehicles seized Loop Jamaica

Three men were arrested during a joint police/military operation in St Thomas on Thursday.

Reports are that between the hours of 4am and 9am law enforcement officers carried out a set of raids in the Bath police area. The men were apprehended during the clampdown.

In the first raid one man identified as Collin Ramekiie O/c Brasilia, a 29-year-old unemployed resident of Ginger Hall, Bath, St Thomas, who is said to be involved in the illicit Lottery Scam.

A search was conducted of his one-bedroom dwelling. Nothing of probative value was found. One laptop and two cell phones were found in his bedroom. Police said the items could not be analyzed because Ramekie refused to give his password.

One Toyota Crown motor car was seized which Ramekie states doesn’t belong to him but the key was found in his possession.

The second raid was at Jermaine Dixon o/c Lee Chin 28-year-old party promoter of Ginger Hall, Bath, St Thomas.

He was seen and a search was conducted of the dwelling as well as an onsite analysis done of his cell phone, the police said.

During the search various overseas calling applications were seen with dialed calls as we as files populated with names, addresses, and telephone numbers of persons believed to be residing overseas.

Dixon was arrested and charged for the offense of possession of identity information. One white Mark X found in Dixon’s possession was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The third raid was done at Sean Mc Dowell o/c Subaru 33-year-old wielder of Ginger Hall, Bath, St. Thomas.

A search was conducted of his dwelling as well as an onsite analysis done of his cell phone. During which various overseas calling application were seen and files populated with names, addresses, and telephone numbers of persons believed to be residing overseas.

He was arrested and charged for the offense of possession of identity information. One black Mark X found in McDowell’s possession was seized under the Proceeds Of Crime Act.