Special sitting of Court of Appeal to mark 60th anniversary Loop Jamaica

A special sitting of the Court of Appeal to mark the 60th anniversary of the Court will take place on Friday, August 5 at 9:00 am.

Among those who will be in attendance will be Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Patrick Brooks and members of the legal profession.

Of significance is the fact that the Court of Appeal is celebrating 60 years of existence at the same time Jamaica is observing 60 years of Independence.

On July 31, 1962, on the cusp of independence, the Judicature (Appellate Jurisdiction) Act was passed creating the Court of Appeal. The then Governor of Jamaica gazetted the Act bringing it into effect on August 5, 1962.

The Court of Appeal is celebrating its 60th anniversary as a court during the week July 31- August 5 under the theme ‘Serving all Stakeholders with Excellence”.

Activities during the week have included a church service at Sts Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, a public exhibition which opened on Tuesday August 2 which takes persons on a walk down the annals of history to showcase significant milestones for the court over the past 60 years, and a public lecture on Wednesday August 3 by the President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Justice Adrian Saunders on the topic ‘The role of the CCJ in building a Caribbean jurisprudence’.

Friday’s special sitting of the Court will conclude the week of activities. It will be live streamed on the Judiciary of Jamaica’s Youtube Channel – Jamaican Judiciary.