Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Firearm, 15 rounds of ammo seized in St Ann operation

Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs

EduCom named Credit union of the Year for 2021

Grace Jones captures essence of Jamaica with new candle line

Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m

American rapper PnB Rock killed during robbery at LA restaurant

Glynn to step down as Carreras MD end of September

Sandals announces 2nd cohort of Butch Stewart scholarship recipients

Former JDF boss Rocky Meade appointed Cabinet Secretary

Make-up artist Kimberly Patterson will travel for food

Tuesday Sep 13

32?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Jamaica’s female shooting squad (from left) Yeonnie Campbell, Renee Rhickie, Sasha Mullings, Kayla Keane, Shayon Francis, and Shevenese Sessions were feted by title sponsors Spectrum Systems at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (PHOTO: Contributed).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s history-making female shooters are confident going into the September 14-21 Pan American Handgun Championships in Polk County, Florida.

A six-member squad was selected to represent the Jamaica team, dubbed the Super Six, but Shevenese Sessions did not make the trip to Florida.

The team, which was feted by title sponsors Spectrum Systems at The Jamaica Pegasus ahead of its departure, is looking forward to competing in the Production Optics Division.

Yeonnie Campbell, Renee Rhickie, Sasha Mullings, Shayon Francis, and Kayla Keane will represent Jamaica at the championships where over 28 countries from Central, North, and South America will compete in various divisions.

The Super Six squad had intensified its tactical training under the watchful eyes of coaches Andy Yap and Anthony Johnson.

Francis is satisfied with preparations going into the championships.

“We will be competing against shooters who have been doing this for years so we started training up to four times per week instead of just twice daily,” said Francis. “Our physical training has helped to improve our agility and speed going into the championships as a result.”

Detective Corporal Mullings, the team leader for the Super Six squad, says the players are ready.

“I know we will perform well in Florida and I know this will boost more interest in the sport from licensed firearm holders,” Mullings said. “We are ready.”

The team’s participation at the championships was made possible through a multimillion-dollar sponsorship from Spectrum Systems, which covered airfare, accommodation, and match rounds.

Andrew Stanigar, Spectrum Systems’ CEO, believes the Super Six squad will represent the team and the country well in Florida.

“I have seen these ladies rise to the challenge to beat the best male shooters in Jamaica and they did that through teamwork, ingenuity, and strategy. I am confident that they are going to make Jamaica proud,” Stanigar said.

Related Articles

Sport

January 30, 2020 08:45 PM

Sport

February 2, 2022 05:14 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Firearm, 15 rounds of ammo seized in St Ann operation

Sport

Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs

Business

EduCom named Credit union of the Year for 2021

See also

More From

Jamaica News

FULL SPEED AHEAD! PM cites value in extending high schooling to 7 yrs

Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad

Jamaica News

Red Stripe increases payout for bottle returns

Red Stripe today announced the increase in the bottle deposit for its products. The brewery will now refund $30, up from $20 for the return of each bottle and $840 for a whole crate.
Red Stripe exp

Entertainment

Young dancer stabbed outside club in need of blood

The relatives of a 19-year-old dancer, who was stabbed, allegedly by another dancer, have issued a desperate plea for blood donations as she is expected to undergo major surgery soon.
The

Jamaica News

VIDEO: Two St James businessmen gunned down

Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.
The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-

Jamaica News

Arm all law-abiding Jamaicans says Montague as gunmen run rampant

Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti

Jamaica News

Woman gunned down in Hagley Park Rd area

A woman is now dead after she was shot at the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Rainford Road in St Andrew on Monday afternoon.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was shot by unknown as

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols