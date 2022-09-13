Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s history-making female shooters are confident going into the September 14-21 Pan American Handgun Championships in Polk County, Florida.

A six-member squad was selected to represent the Jamaica team, dubbed the Super Six, but Shevenese Sessions did not make the trip to Florida.

The team, which was feted by title sponsors Spectrum Systems at The Jamaica Pegasus ahead of its departure, is looking forward to competing in the Production Optics Division.

Yeonnie Campbell, Renee Rhickie, Sasha Mullings, Shayon Francis, and Kayla Keane will represent Jamaica at the championships where over 28 countries from Central, North, and South America will compete in various divisions.

The Super Six squad had intensified its tactical training under the watchful eyes of coaches Andy Yap and Anthony Johnson.

Francis is satisfied with preparations going into the championships.

“We will be competing against shooters who have been doing this for years so we started training up to four times per week instead of just twice daily,” said Francis. “Our physical training has helped to improve our agility and speed going into the championships as a result.”

Detective Corporal Mullings, the team leader for the Super Six squad, says the players are ready.

“I know we will perform well in Florida and I know this will boost more interest in the sport from licensed firearm holders,” Mullings said. “We are ready.”

The team’s participation at the championships was made possible through a multimillion-dollar sponsorship from Spectrum Systems, which covered airfare, accommodation, and match rounds.

Andrew Stanigar, Spectrum Systems’ CEO, believes the Super Six squad will represent the team and the country well in Florida.

“I have seen these ladies rise to the challenge to beat the best male shooters in Jamaica and they did that through teamwork, ingenuity, and strategy. I am confident that they are going to make Jamaica proud,” Stanigar said.