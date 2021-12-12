Spice Assembles Gazanation Ahead Of Vybz Kartel’s Birthday Bash In Bronx

Dancehall veteran Vybz Kartel has proven yet again how unpredictable he is by announcing on social media he will be having a bash for his upcoming birthday in New York.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, took to his Instagram to tell his 1.8 million followers about the exciting news.

In the video posted, his “Ramping Shop” collaborator Spice shared details of the incoming event. “It’s all about Gaza nation and Lab production January 7th….Bronx New York,” she said.

Titled The Comet Is Coming, this event will be a collaboration between Vybz Kartel’s Gaza Nation production and ZJ Lenny Mattic’s Lab Production.

This celebration of his 46th birthday will mark the first time in years Kartel has put on any event for his fans since going to prison. However, fans of the megastar shared their excitement for the news. Many commented under the post that they will be attending the party, with many saying how they were happy to be outside again.

However, a few had doubts about the event happening, with most concerns being with the Worl’Boss himself. These questions were summed up in one fan who asked, “He gon be dere?”

Gaza fans speculated how Vybz Kartel would be celebrating his birthday while still in prison.

Vybz Kartel is currently serving time in prison for murder. He was charged with first-degree murder on September 29, 2011, for the killing of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams and was sentenced to life in prison. His last appeal on April 3, 2020, was denied however was granted eligibility for parol in 2046 after serving 32 years and 6 months.

The “Tony Montanna” singer didn’t let this slow him down as he kept busy and continued to keep his fans happy by releasing several hit singles such as “Fever” and “Loodi” with Dancehall star Shenseea. This year, he released two projects, The Dancehall Royalty EP and Born Fi Dis (Prelude).

Kartel has also been active on Instagram, commenting support for other artists. Earlier this week, he commented support for Spice for her Grammy nomination. Also, he put out a statement that Jamaicans need to support local artists more when Spotify announced Drake as the most listened to musician for Jamaica.

This birthday bash will be another way of Kartel still being active with giving his fanbase what they want despite being in prison.