Spice Awake and Talking Following Health Scare, Love & Hip Hop Friends Flying To DR

Dancehall artiste Spice is said to be recovering and is now “alert and awake” after reports that she had suffered a heart attack in the Dominican Republic.

On Saturday afternoon, the Observer said that a family member confirmed that the “So Mi Like It” artist is recovering slowly. “Everyone sounded positive, no one sounded nervous or worried. They said she has been up and awake,” the Observer quoted an unnamed source.

Last week, rumors began circulating that the dancehall artist suffered post-surgery complications in the Dominican Republic. The artist reportedly traveled to the country to get a round two BBL surgery. Spice’s booking agent and other persons close to her had initially denied the reports that the artist was in a coma.

Reports are that the artist’s medical condition has been improving over the last 24 hours despite previous reports that she was deteriorating.

In the meantime, among those who reacted to Spice’s condition were Lisa Hanna, fellow Gaza girl Lisa Hyper, Pamputtae, D’Angel, and her former spiritual adviser and friend RT Boss, who said that he traveled to the Dominican Republic to see Spice.

“I know you are worried about this diagnosis, but you’ve always been a fighter. You’re the bravest person I know and you will get through this. I have faith in you,” he wrote on Instagram.

He later posted another message.

“Just confirm she’s OK and I’m not welcome,” he wrote on Instagram, “but thank GOD she ok [crying emoji] I feel better now.”

On Instagram, fans have been frantic about the artist’s health. Spice is a Grammy-nominated artist for her album ’10’ and is well-known for her songs “So Mi Like It”, “Sheet,” “Send It Up,” “Indicator”, “Fight Over Man”, and her Billboard hit “Ramping Shop” with Vybz Kartel.

The Love & Hip Hop artist recently released her sophomore album, ‘Emancipated’ which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Meanwhile sources told Urban Islandz that Spice Love and Hip Hop friends in Atlanta are flying out to DR to visit her. “A few of them flew out there this weekend everyone were very worried and even crying,” sources told us.