Spice defends ‘one leg in the air’ move at 2023 BET Awards Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Spice, who performed at the 2023 BET Awards with Busta Rhymes, has addressed those criticising her performance.

Spice’s inclusion of her signature move of raising her leg, essentially a standing leg split while performing her popular hit ‘So Mi Like’ has been labelled bawdy by some people.

However, the ‘Queen of the dancehall’, in an Instagram post on Monday argued that she represented the authenticity of the dancehall and herself during the show.

“Let’s get into this discussion real quick,” she captioned the post that showed clips of her doing the standing leg split during her performance. “I see someone comment saying I shouldn’t have done my famous one leg in the air at my BET performance, however, this segment was a dancehall segment, so I really want to ask if I shouldn’t have represented the way I did or I should have acted like someone else.”

Spice invited her more than four million followers on Instagram to share their opinion in the comments section, and hip-hop artiste Busta Rhymes, who had brought Spice, Skillibeng, Dexta Daps, and Cutty Ranks out during his star-studded tribute performance, was one of the first to chime in.

The iconic hip-hop star, who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET show, urged Spice to ignore the negative comments.

“Stop catering to the foolishness when we are in the most blessed space ever boss lady!! Queen of Dancehall is who you are and will forever represent that!! Argument done!” he commented.

American record producer Swizz Beatz commented: “You went crazy on em sis, let dem chat!”

Miss Universe Jamaica 2017 and model Davina Bennett supported Spice’s assertion that her performance was truly representative of dancehall.

“Mi seh if you did go do ntn else u see! A dancehall u represent. A bet nobody nuh mix up deh segment deh after that performance!” she commented.

“This is Jamaican culture, a suh dancehall guh. I guess some fans of yours don’t want you to be Spice, they were looking to see sister Grace… I love the fact that you are still fit and full of energy even though you went to a medical to death,” another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan praised Spice for being authentically herself.

“You cannot please everyone. If you went on stage and did not give Spice, you would have heard them saying the same ish they saying now, in the opposite. If they are not for you, no matter what you do, they will never be happy for you. You did your thing and represented the culture and, more importantly, showed why you are the Queen of dancehall! Periodttt! As Busta said, Argument done!”

“You did what needed to be done. We expect nothing less,” another added.

Spice, in an Instagram Live shortly after her performance on Sunday, told fans that she was determined to represent dancehall culture in the limited performance timeframe she was given.

“All who nuh know Jamaica an’ all who nuh know dancehall, dem know it tonight! Dem a guh know it…mi nah ask yuh. Mi jump, mi split, mi do everything inna two seconds, yuh crazy?! Mi haffi skin right out,” she said.