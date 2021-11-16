Spice & Justin Budd Steps Out Elegantly For Yung Joc’s Wedding

It was a day of love, and Spice did not disappoint as she turned up at Yung Joc’s celebrity wedding to Attorney Kendra Robinson in a stunning royal blue velvet dress with matching accessories.

The ensemble not only complimented the “So Mi Like It” artist’s curves but also her complexion as her dark skin glowed and showed up the dress. Spice’s front slit dress was accentuated by a blue fox tail faux fur along with a blue Chanel bag and matching jewelry and shoes all in blue.

Of course, Spice was seen in the company of her handsome partner Justin Budd who also wore a matching all-blue outfit including a blue turtle neck skin-fitted shirt, blue trousers, and matching blue velvet blazer that matched Spice’s dress.

Spice ditched her signature blue wigs for a simple mid-length black wig styled in beach waves. The pair were seen with other Love and Hip Hop reality stars like Rasheeda, Shekinah, and Yandy Smith.

Spice also shared videos from the glamourous wedding and Kendra walking down the aisles. “Kendra is so beautiful! This is so beautiful,” Spice said in a selfie video showing Kendra. She also shared videos of herself cozying up with controversial reality star Shekinah Jo who had earlier this year alleged that rapper T.I’s wife Tiny had had sex with her without her consent and had set her up.

Sierra Rasheeda Spice

Meanwhile, Spice shared a teaser of her upcoming collab with dancehall deejay Skillibeng – “Richer” set to drop on November 11. Spice has also submitted her album ‘10’ for consideration for Best Reggae Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. She encouraged her fans to post about her album if they knew anyone that was a member of the Grammy board to vote for the album.