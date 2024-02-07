Spice, Shaggy & Sean Paul’s ‘Go Down Deh’ Certified Platinum In Canada

Spice’s track “Go Down Deh” with veteran artists Shaggy and Sean Paul is the gift that keeps on giving as she earns her first platinum song.

“Go Down Deh” is now eligible for Gold Certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and Spice is now in the Platinum club as the song goes Platinum in Canada. According to Music Canada, for a song to be certified Platinum, it must sell at least 80,000 units from digital downloads, streams, or pure sales of physical copies.

Spice’s new certification for the VP/ADA records track was posted by Music Canada on February 6, 2024. The Queen of Dancehall is enjoying the success of “Go Down Deh”, her bestselling song off her debut album ‘10’, released in 2021 by VP Records.

This week, she was congratulated by feature artists Sean Paul and executive producer Shaggy for her first Gold certification as a Jamaican female artist in almost three decades.

“@direalshaggy @duttypaul Thank you for editing my bio; I love and appreciate you both for saying “YES” Besties we have a GOLD PLAQUE ON THE WAY SOON Nothing but God. I really don’t know how to Process being the First Female to sell GOLD on a lead song within 29 years or even Having the Highest selling Album for a Dancehall Female Artist for the past 2 years. 249 MILLION Views on YouTube, Besties, this is all because of you,” Spice wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Thank you for sticking with me even through the Muds. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH.”

In the meantime, Spice also hinted on Thursday that she is back in album mode.

“Besties I’m taking a trip to go write the songs for my Album. Let me see who can Guess where I’m going? and what do you think I should name the Album?” she wrote on Twitter.

Spice has been having a stellar run in dancehall since bouncing back from her health scare in November 2022. Not only is she dominating the dancehall space, but she is also one of the most popular cast members on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta franchise.