Spice, Trina, Ray J, and LHHATL alum ‘living it up’ in Miami, Florida | Loop Jamaica

Just when we thought she was on a break, the Queen of Dancehall — who flew to Ja recently on an errand-ing trip, has more tricks up her sleeve than we thought.

The queen of the stage, who was on The Rock recently to support her daughter Nicholatoy, who participated in the Jamaica Independent Schools’ Association (JISA)National Preparatory School Track and Field Championship, was actually, here for several reasons.

One of which was involved checking in with friends and on business at her Living Room Bar and Dining eatery. Business and family matters aside, Spice flew back to the States for a Miami, Florida rendezvous with some Love & Hip Hop castmates and friends.

According to Rasheeda (fellow LHHATL costar) — who was absent from the link-up but commented on the post, “y’all were lit lit!”; and she’s right. By all indications, the crew were indeed having a grand time.

In a post shared to her Instagram feed, Spice was seen partying with rapper Trina and her cousin, rapper Bobby Lytes; singer/producer Ray J and his wife Princess Love; entrepreneur Karlie Redd; rapper Safaree, real estate entrepreneur Mendeecees Harris and his entertainment entrepreneur wife Yandy Smith-Harris.

See post below…