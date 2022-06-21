Spiritual leader in Spanish Town charged with rape | Loop Jamaica

Spiritual leader in Spanish Town charged with rape | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Spiritual leader in Spanish Town charged with rape of child

‘Religious man’ accused of forcing himself on youth while ‘casting out a demon’

Loop News

44 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives assigned to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) arrested and charged a ‘spiritual leader’ with rape, grievous sexual assault and sexual touching of a child.

The offences were allegedly committed on Friday, May 6 during an exorcism exercise.

The perpetrator has been identified as Joma Hepburn, 42, of Gordon Boulevard in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Reports are that the child was sent to Hepburn for him to perform an exorcism exercise, during which he committed sexual acts, including rape.

A report was subsequently made to the police and Hepburn arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.

The investigation is ongoing.

