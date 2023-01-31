Sponge wanted by police for questioning Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Ryvan Orion Dacosta Forde, alias ‘Ivan’ or ‘Sponge’, is wanted by the Barbados Police Service for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Forde, whose last known address is # 5 Harrison’s Tenantry, St. Lucy, is approximately five feet three inches tall, of brown complexion with a stocky built.

Forde is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, Major Walk, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Ryvan Orion Dacosta Forde, is asked to contact C.I.D. Northern Division at telephone numbers 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

NewsAmericasNow.com